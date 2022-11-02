Two Teenage Suspects Jailed In Moses Lake Murder of 20-year-old
Two teenagers are suspects in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Moses Lake Sunday morning.
Both suspects are 16-years-old. One was arrested Monday morning while the other turned himself in Wednesday at the Grant County Juvenile Department in Ephrata.
Police say the 20-year-old victim was shot numerous times and died at the scene in the 3000 block of Road H NE, while a 17-year-old male was also shot and injured at the same location.
Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as theft of a firearm.
Police say the gun used in the shooting has been recovered.
They also say it was a targeted shooting, with no ongoing danger to the public.
In addition, officers say there's no indication the shooting is gang-related, nor is it related to a shooting in Moses Lake last week.