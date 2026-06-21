Two people have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Douglas County on Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:30 p.m. on State Route 17 about eight miles east of Bridgeport, when a station wagon driven by 19-year-old Azalia L. Jones of Ellensburg veered off the roadway, overcorrected, and struck an embankment.

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Jones sustained unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported via ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster, while her lone passenger, 19-year-old Eliska H. Potter of Wauconda, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

Troopers say it's not known what might have caused Jones to lose control of her vehicle, nor if intoxicants played a role in the crash, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours.