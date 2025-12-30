An early-morning fire leveled a vacant Okanogan hotel on Monday.

Crews with the Okanogan Fire Department (OFD) responded to the blaze at the site of the former Quality Inn & Suites on Apple Way Road at around 1:30 a.m. and arrived to find the two-story structure fully involved.

Get our free mobile app

OFD Fire Chief Brad Armstrong told the Omak Chronicle that the building's roof had also already collapsed by the time firefighters were at the scene.

Since the hotel was vacant, no one was inside when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

Armstrong reportedly said the structure was a total loss and was completely destroyed by the blaze.

The hotel experienced another fire in November, 2023 and had never reopened since then due to heavy damage that was caused during that incident.

The cause of Monday's fire remains under investigation.