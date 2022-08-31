Vehicle Fire Briefly Blocks US-2 Towards Cashmere

A party of four had a close call when their truck erupted in flames on their way to Cashmere Wednesday morning.

Around 8:19 a.m., Washington State Patrol were called out to a vehicle fire on US 2 around milepost 114, past Sunnyslope.

The driver pulled off to the right shoulder and was able to get everyone out before the fire started.

The truck was fully engulfed in fire. No one was injured, and the fire did not spread past the truck.

Washington State trooper Collin Cumaravel said the fire was most likely started by a vehicle malfunction.

Traffic was blocked to one lane going westbound for roughly 30 minutes.