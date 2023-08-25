Chelan County Sheriff’s (CCSO) Detective's have identified a woman killed Thursday when she was struck by a passing freight train in Cashmere.

The CCSO identified the victim as Melinda I Smith, a 31-year-old Cashmere woman.

A BNSF employee called 911 just before 12 noon Thursday to report the train had struck a person who was standing on the train tracks just east of the train crossing near Division Street and Mission Avenue in Cashmere.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCSO Chief Ryan Moody says footage from the railway will be reviewed as the investigation continues.