The Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games return to the Wenatchee Valley March 1st through 3rd. Over 1,500 athletes plus thousands more coaches and family members will visit the area for the spirit of competition.

To help stage the event, local organizers are putting out the call for hundreds of volunteers that are needed to stage the competitions at venues throughout the Wenatchee Valley.

Volunteer opportunities range from basketball scorekeeping, running games at Olympic Town, assisting with skiing events Mission Ridge, or at any of a multitude of locations or events. Organizers can find a role for anyone who wants to volunteer. To register, visit the links provided below or call Wenatchee Parks & Recreation for additional information at 509-888-3284

Volunteer Registration Signups Below

Friday, March 1 @ 1pm in Walla Walla Point Park Wenatchee – Polar Plunge Click here to volunteer: https://2024polarplunge.my-trs.com/

