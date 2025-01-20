WA Democrats are trying to add thousands of locations where possessing a gun in Washington would be unlawful.

Senate Bill 5098 would ban possession of a firearm at more than 5,300 locations if passed, including state or local public buildings, parks or playground facilities where children are likely to be present, and county fairs and fair facilities.

GOP lawmakers managed to get an exemption added in the Senate Law & Justice Committee for CPL (concealed pistol license) holders but only for color and honor guards and funeral ceremonies.

Supporters of the CPL exemption point to statistics from the anti-CPL Violence Poliy Center statistics which show 24 of the the 2,512 people killed in the U.S. since 2017 involved a CPL holder in Washington state. 67% of the deaths in Washington were by suicide.

SB 5444 in 2023 originally included a CPL exemption in some areas of law enforcement facilities with written permission and was later amended amended to include libraries, zoos, aquariums, parks and other locations and without permission.

State law prohibits the possession of a weapon in the following locations

parts of airports

jails, courtrooms and adjacent areas

law enforcement and public health facilities

bars and any location off-limits to minors

public libraries

zoos,and aquariums

transit facilities

The Senate Law & Justice Committee has recommended SB 5098 for passage and sent it to the Senate Rules Committee. It is not clear if or when the legislation may reach the Senate floor for debate.

