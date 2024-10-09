WA Ranked As Top Hotspot For UFO Sightings

Washington State Ranks Near The Top For UFO Sightings In The U.S.

If you're looking to get your scared on this Halloween and unidentified flying objects piloted by strange beings from another world are your choice for getting super spooked, a new survey has found that you may just be living in a prime location to be frightened on a lot more days than just All Hallow's Eve.

The online gambling comparison service, Casino Alpha, looked at data from the National UFO Reporting Center by analyzing all reported sightings of UFOs (or UAPs as their also becoming commonly called) by state. They then weighted the number of these sightings relative to the state’s population to create an average ranking of alien visitations per 100,000 residents....and Washington State came in at number two overall!

I guess it's really no surprise that most little "green" men would favor a visit to the Ever"green" State over many others, but the geographical area we now call Washington has long been a hotspot for extraterrestrial activity and encounters with otherworldly intelligences.

Washington State Has A Rich History Of UFO Sightings

There are many stories of encounters between both the region's Indigenous peoples and European settlers and non-human entities which date back many years before the state was officially christened with its Evergreen moniker as a Territory in 1853.

Some of the best known places in Washington for hailing interdimensional craft entering the Earth's atmosphere are the Cascade Mountains, especially around its volcanic peaks like Mts. Rainier, Baker, and Adams; the Columbia Basin; the Olympic Peninsula; and the Pacific Coastline.

There are also many tales about the state being rife with secret military installations that cater to UFO activity, and theories that its wealth of technological infrastructures and taste for beverages whose caffeine content could power a small craft to a distant planet are also reasons why Washingtonians tend to see a lot of strange lights in the sky.

Washington Topped 49 Other States For Most UFO Seen Per Capita

Per the survey, there are 93 UFO sightings for every 100,000 residents in Washington State, which places behind only Vermont with 95 per 100,000, and ahead of Montana, Maine, Alaska, and New Hampshire with 90-86 per 100,000 respectively.

So if you're in the mood to be a little bit freaked out, whether for Halloween or any ol' time, just head outside anywhere in Washington State and keep looking up - you're bound to eventually see something that will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand at attention. And if you're really all-in with the UFO thing, then check out my list of the best places to get abducted by aliens in Evergreen country by clicking here.