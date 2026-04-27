Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the passing of longtime KPQ broadcaster and News Director Steve Hair, who died after a recent hospitalization for RSV, according to his family on social media

Hair was a well-known media personality for many years and retired from broadcasting as a senior news reporter with the NCW Life TV Channel in Wenatchee.

Hair was considered the consummate professional and trusted newsman by the community and local newsmakers.

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Sentiment and fond memories are pouring in on social media at the news of Steve Hair's passing.

Steve was a consummate pro with a voracious appetite to get the story right and usually first. Steve bravely faced polio and cancer, and I am forever grateful to have shared space with him. Prayers to Lynette and the Hair family. R.I.P., my friend. -- Eric Granstrom, colleague Steve was the consummate professional. We were truly blessed to have him around. What a sorry day to have lost this good man. --Kelly Hart, colleague Very sad news…a consummate professional and a mentor to all of us who were lucky enough to work with him. So many “stories” and so many memories. RIP, my friend. --Grant Olson, colleague What a great guy. I had many interviews with him, and he was always a true professional. The world is less interesting with his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his many friends. Rest in peace, my friend. -- Mike Armstrong, former legislator He was a skilled newsman and broadcaster. It was a pleasure working with him to get the news out in the Wenatchee Valley when I was serving in law enforcement. Blessings to his family. -- Former Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins There are a lot of words you could use to describe Steve—professional, man of character, principled, accurate, kind, thoughtful, courageous, determined, friend, and many more—but I think if you were to sum it up, he is best described as a "Good Guy!" Fond memories of the time I spent in the booth with Steve and especially the conversations we had about his family. He loved his family, and you knew it. Godspeed! --Shawn Ballard, Ballard Ambulance

This reporter had the privilege of working many years with Steve, and to this day, I have never worked alongside someone who has earned the kind of respect that people speak of and that he so richly deserves.

He will be missed.