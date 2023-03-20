Washington! Get Ready for the Next Total Solar Eclipse

If you have never experienced totality, you really should.

The last time all of us in the pacific northwest were treated to a total solar eclipse was the summer of 2017. I pack up the wife and kids and we headed to the Oregon Coast. We figured there would be no better location to soak it all in and we weren't disappointed. In a word: fantastic. After that vacation, I deemed it necessary to see every total solar eclipse that I could while on this planet. All family vacations revolve around it when possible.

Great news was delivered today thanks to a map released by NASA. Previous to this, I was under the understanding that the next possible viewing wouldn't be until 2027. I was wrong (and I've never been so happy to be).

Having see several partial solar eclipse, I can't stress to you how impactful it is to witness totality. It is completely mind blowing.

According to NASA, the dark paths across the map are where the largest area of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. People in these paths will experience either an annular or total solar eclipse. Inside these dark eclipse paths are irregular ovals that delineate the Moon’s shadow on the Earth’s surface.The ovals contain times inside corresponding to the shape of the Moon’s shadow cast at that time during the eclipse.

Also within the dark paths are duration contours. These delineate the length of time annularity or totality will last. The closer to the center of the solar eclipse path, the longer it will last.

Another facet to consider is the fact that the sun and moon are perfectly sized and perfectly spaced apart to create a total solar eclipse. It is a phenomenon only observable on Earth. In fact, the number of planets with a similar, perfect totality are most likely in a severe minority.

For us in the northwest, totality will be, essentially, from Eugene to Coos Bay, latitudinal.

Book your stay now, as I can confirm personally that hotels are already filling up, though you might not want to be directly on the coast for this one. October is usually quite cloudy on the Oregon Coast.

I hope to see you there.