Washington License Plate Registration Costs Will Increase by 400% After July 1

License plate registration costs will be increasing 3-4 times after July 1.

This change comes from SB 5974, which is a part of the state's Move Ahead Washington plan, a $17 billion transportation package that was published during the 2022 legislative session.

License plates for newly registered vehicles will increase from $10 to $50, vehicle replacement plates $10 to $30, motorcycles $4 to $20, and motorcycle replacement plates from $4 to $12.

Enhanced driver's licenses and ID Cards will also have increased fees, with six-year licenses increasing from $24 to $42, and eight-year licenses or ID cards raising to $56 from $32.