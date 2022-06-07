Washington Ranked as the Best State Economy in the Nation

A new study has Washington ranked as the best state economy in the U.S.

According to a report by the personal finance website WalletHub, the Evergreen State is performing pound-for-pound better than any other in the nation. WalletHub ranked all 50 states on 28 key indicators, with Washington coming in first in exports per capita and second in the percentage of jobs in high-tech industries.

The indicators were then compiled into three overall categories to create a score for each state. Of those final three categories, Washington State ranked third in economic activity, seventh in economic health and second in innovation potential.

The Pacific Northwest's other states are also performing well according to the study. Oregon ranked 9th while Idaho ranked 13th.

WalletHub's full study can be found here.