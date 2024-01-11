Sage Reynolds, a freshman at Wenatchee High School, is serving as a Senate Page this week in Olympia, WA for the opening week of the 2024 Legislative session.

Reynolds is sponsored by 12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins.

Senator Hawkins said, “It was great to have Sage serve as a Page for the opening week. When we met on the first day of session, I quickly called her ‘Sage the Page’ and we had an instant connection.”

He added, “During the Senate floor session, we had a chance to spend time discussing the legislative process and bills being introduced. She is very kind and hardworking. I’m sure she will continue to succeed in both school and life.”

Sen. Brad Hawkins and Sage Reynolds on Opening Day of Legislature in Olympia

Haley Cummins, Reynolds' former teacher at Pinnacles Prep said “Sage has exceptional attributes, noting her standout qualities in work ethic, creativity, and leadership.” Cummins highlighted Sage's penchant for seeking creative and innovative approaches to assignments, setting her apart as an exemplary student.

The Washington State Legislature boasts one of the nation's premier page programs, offering hundreds of students from across Washington State a unique opportunity to actively engage in the legislative process and witness the Legislature and other branches of state government in action.

During the program, the students attend Page School, learn about the legislative process, assist senators in delivering correspondence, and present the colors to open Senate sessions.

Pages are sponsored by legislators and undergo a week-long service during the legislative session, occurring January-April in odd-numbered years and January-March in even-numbered years.

For more information about the Washington State Senate Page Program, visit the Senate Page Program website.