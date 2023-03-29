Washington state’s best steakhouses 

Sometimes you want a salad and, sometimes you want a big chunk of red meat. I have had only a few really excellent steaks in my life. I have started to wonder, where in Washington state will I find a truly excellent steakhouse? So, I did a little surfing on the web, and this is what I found out.

According to “onlyinyourstate.com” we are lucky to have 12 very fine establishments that offer the “steakhouse” experience with a little variety mixed in, so let's count them down.

The Steak House, Ferndale

The Silver Reef Casino’s steakhouse has won multiple awards. Try their prime rib and you will know why.

Jack Niemann’s Black Forest Steakhouse, Blaine

If you are looking for a perfectly cooked steak, lobster mac and cheese and creme Brulee, you’ll want to make the drive to Northwest Washington and check this place out.

El Gaucho Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue

When you’ve got a special occasion to celebrate, you can’t go wrong with El Gaucho. They get everything right: food, service and ambiance.

Clinkerdagger, Spokane

This fine dining restaurant has sat overlooking the Spokane River for over 40 years and offers some of the best steaks in the state.

The Windmill, Wenatchee

The Windmill has been a classic Wenatchee favorite for decades. The interior is charmingly old-fashioned, and the cooks really know how to prepare a steak.

Jak’s Grill, Seattle

Jak’s has been a favorite spot for Seattleites because of its great service and outstanding menu. Don’t forget to go back for their weekend brunch.

Melrose Grill, Renton

The building dates back to 1901, when it was a tavern. The Melrose Grill offers a quiet alternative to downtown Seattle dining and serves corn fed Nebraska beef.

Porterhouse Steakhouse, Moses Lake

This is a classic steakhouse, unpretentious and, If you wish, you can even get your steak topped with Cougar Gold cheese.

Cliff House, Bellingham

Great steak and seafood along with stunning views of the Puget Sound.

John Howie Steak, Bellevue

With an outstanding reputation for its mouthwatering steaks, John Howie is well worth the occasional splurge.

Churchill’s Steakhouse, Spokane

Churchill’s is one of the finest fine dining establishments in Spokane, serving mouthwatering steaks and seafood in a beautiful setting.

Ricardo’s Restaurant, Lacey

This restaurant has turned up on several “top 10” lists. "The place for steak" uses old school dry aging to cure their meat. The result is a menu full of classically delicious beef.

Well, I don’t know about you but I’m hungry.