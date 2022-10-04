Wenatchee Announces Ribbon Cutting For new City Hall

The City of Wenatchee is gearing up for the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of its new City Hall.

City staff is especially proud of their new customer service lobby there, which is described as a one-stop for city services.

Executive Services Director Laura Gloria says anything from signing up for a parks program to paying a utility bill can be done at the same location.

"It really is all of the customer service functions in one lobby." said Hansen. "So, customers will be able to do that all at once. So, we're really excited about that."

The city announced Monday that the ribbon cutting for the new City Hall will be November 17th, with the public invited to attend.

The city is taking over a portion of the old Federal Building, which has been undergoing extensive renovations since last year.

LocalTel Communications bought the vacant 104,000-square-foot building in 2017 and then sold 46,636 square feet on the ground, second and third floors to the city.

Design for the new City Hall was started in 2017 and completed in 2019, construction began in 2021 and is expected to finish in late 2022.

The transition means the former City Hall in the 100 block of South Chelan Ave, will close down on Friday, October 14th and the Public Service Center on McKittrick Street in North Wenatchee will be closed on Friday, October 28th.

The departments of Public Works, Community Development and Parks/Recreation are moving out of the McKittrick Street building into the new City Hall.

The City Council has been conducting business inside the new City Hall for about a year, but will be moving into a new space beginning with its November 17th meeting, the same day of the Ribbon Cutting.

Gloria says the council chambers are relocating from the second floor to a much more spacious setting on the first floor.

"We have a really open, accessible space for the public, a lot more seating as well," Gloria said. "Our former space did not have as much seating, so we'll be able to have larger public gatherings there as needed for whatever items are under City Council consideration."

The new City Hall chamber will also have larger video screens and be able to accommodate hybrid public meetings.