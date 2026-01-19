Around 100 people gathered at Memorial Park in Wenatchee on Monday to protest President Donald Trump and federal immigration enforcement, including ICE.

READ MORE: When Martin Luther King Jr. Visited Washington State

The demonstration was peaceful and included protesters holding signs, chanting, and honking from cars passing by. Several people were also collecting signatures for various petitions.

Get our free mobile app

Organizers said they were calling attention to what they described as aggressive enforcement tactics by ICE and the Trump administration's broader immigration policies.

The group did not hold formal speeches, but protesters circulated through the park and engaged in conversations with attendees and residents.

The protest comes amid ongoing national debate over immigration enforcement and border policy.