About 100 Protest Trump Immigration Policy at Memorial Park

About 100 Protest Trump Immigration Policy at Memorial Park

Avery Cooper

Around 100 people gathered at Memorial Park in Wenatchee on Monday to protest President Donald Trump and federal immigration enforcement, including ICE.

READ MORE: When Martin Luther King Jr. Visited Washington State

The demonstration was peaceful and included protesters holding signs, chanting, and honking from cars passing by. Several people were also collecting signatures for various petitions.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Organizers said they were calling attention to what they described as aggressive enforcement tactics by ICE and the Trump administration's broader immigration policies.

The group did not hold formal speeches, but protesters circulated through the park and engaged in conversations with attendees and residents.

The protest comes amid ongoing national debate over immigration enforcement and border policy.

10 Best Most Popular Hikes in Washington State

Come take a hike with us to view the 10 most popular hikes people love in Washington state.

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ