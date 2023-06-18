Joel Norman

AppleSox Media

The Wenatchee AppleSox scored five times in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Kelowna Falcons, 10-7, on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (10-4) survived giving up a five-run lead when it surrendered six runs in the top of the eighth inning. Twelve men came to the plate against three different AppleSox relievers and the Falcons drew as many walks as they collected hits (five).

The AppleSox bounced back by scoring all of its runs with two outs. Brandham Ponce batted with the bases loaded and popped a fly ball to right-center field that seemed destined to end the inning but got lost in the lights and plated all three runners. Marcus Harrison followed with an insurance RBI single and Wenatchee completed the comeback despite surrendering one more run to Kelowna in the ninth.

Ponce and Harrison both led the way for the AppleSox offensively while batting fourth and fifth in the order, respectively. Ponce went 4-for-4 and moved into a tie for first in the West Coast League with 15 RBI this summer. Harrison recorded his first three-hit game and second multi-hit game with. 3-for-4, 2 RBI effort.

Easton Amundson blasted his fourth home run of the summer in the fifth to move into a three-way tie for the most home runs hit this season. Carson Ohland doubled in a pair of runs to open the scoring in the second inning in his first at-bat of the summer for the AppleSox. Harrison plated Ponce for the first time in the fourth and Frankie Carney tripled in a run in the sixth with two outs.

Ryan Martinez tossed seven shutout innings in his third start of the season but earned a no-decision despite Wenatchee leading 5-0 entering the eighth. Martinez struck out five while not walking anyone and only surrendering four hits.

Evan Canfield got the final two outs via a pair of strikeouts to pick up his first save of the summer.

Get our free mobile app

The AppleSox will play their second rubber match of the season on Father’s Day at 1:05. Hunter Gibson makes his first start of the season in his second summer with the AppleSox after appearing in 10 games a year ago.