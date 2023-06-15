Joel Norman

Wenatchee AppleSox

Four different players recorded multi-RBI games and the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Springfield Drifters, 11-3, on Wednesday night at the Hamlin Sports Complex.

Wenatchee (9-2) scored five times in the first before adding six runs in the fourth to earn its third series victory of the summer. Reeve Boyd led the way with 3 RBI while Easton Amundson, Travis Helm and Brandham Ponce all drove in two runs.

Chelan native Braiden Boyd (1-0) earned the win with 3.2 innings out of the bullpen. He struck out three in his first-ever West Coast League game.

Braiden Boyd Photo: AppleSox Media

Ponce hit a two-run double and Reeve Boyd delivered a two-run single in the first before Helm added a sacrifice fly as all nine hitters came to the plate. Amundson delivered the exclamation point in the fourth with a two-run double while batting with the bases loaded as 12 hitters batted that inning.

Wenatchee drew as many walks as it did hits (eight) and looks for its third sweep of the season on Thursday when it faces the Drifters at 6:35 p.m.

The AppleSox return home on Friday night to play the Kelowna Falcons at 6:35 in the first game of a four-game homestand. Tickets can be purchased at AppleSox.com.