Wenatchee Area To See Snow, Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4am Tuesday until 4am Wednesday for the Wenatchee area.

Snow accumulation of 3-10 inches is expected with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero possible.

Travel could be very difficult, and hazardous conditions could affect the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

The advisory instructs the public to wrap pipes with insulation and seal windows to avoid loss of heat in homes, while keeping water running from indoor faucets and opening cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around inside pipes.

The public is also advised to keep pets indoors as much as possible, and make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors.

The advisory further asks people not to use generators or grills indoors.

The area covered by the advisory includes Number 2 Canyon, Wenatchee, Number 1 Canyon, Pangborn Airport, Entiat, Chelan, and Cashmere.