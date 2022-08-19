Wenatchee Child Abuse Case Reveals Additional Allegations from Okanogan County

Prosecutors have provided a second victim’s testimony in the case against Devon Scott McGrady, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl multiple times.

32-year-old Devon S. McGrady was charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation. On Feb. 2, 2022, he was arrested at his delivery business at Choice Delivery.

On Jan. 28, the victim gave video testimony to a CPS worker at S.A.G.E recounting the abuse. This was shortly after the victim confided in her Lincoln Elementary school counselor that McGrady had touched her inappropriately.

The suspect claims he is not sure he abused the victim due to having lapses in his memory.

In 2018, McGrady had an arteriovenous malformation, which can cause bleeding onto the brain or spinal cord, and was sent to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Both McGrady and his defense attorney claim that his brain injury may have played a factor in this case.

His defense attorney wants to bring Dr. Erin Baldwin to see whether McGrady’s brain injury significantly changed his behavior and memory.

The max penalty for this crime is possibly life in prison. Currently, the defendant has pleaded not guilty.

McGrady has been held at the Chelan County Jail since his arrest back in February. A day after he was arrested, McGrady was issued a no contact order between him and the victim.

Between June 20th and July 1st, McGrady violated his no contact order with the victim and tried to call her and sent letters multiple times from jail.

This violation could be probable cause to arrest McGrady on two counts of violating a Sexual Assault Protection Order.

In May of 2022, detectives interviewed a second victim from Okanogan County, alleging that McGrady molested her when she was 11-years-old back in 2016.

Prosecutors submitted this as evidence of McGrady having a pattern of abuse due to how similar both victims and circumstances are to each other.

The next trial date is set for Sep. 1, 2022, where the judge will decide whether to submit the other victim’s testimony as evidence.