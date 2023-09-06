Wenatchee High Employee Formally Charged With Attempted Rape

Charges are now formalized against a 41-year-old Wenatchee High School employee who was arrested last Thursday.

Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Sealby filed a 3rd Degree Attempted Rape charge against David Vasquez in Chelan County District Court Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman told investigators that Vasquez, who she knew as a soccer coach, sexually assaulted her at a late-night house party in late July.

Vasquez is listed as a Migrant Graduation Specialist with Wenatchee High School.

A court date for his arraignment is set for October 3rd. The case is in Chelan County District Court because 3rd Degree Attempted Rape not a felony, but a gross misdemeanor.

Vasquez was reportedly an uninvited guest the previous evening at a gathering of about 10 people at a bar celebrating a new job for the victim on July 29.

He later joined the group at a local residence where he's accused of the attempted rape.

The victim met with Chelan County deputies on August 1 to report the activity.

Vasquez was later arrested after interviews with several other people who attended the party.

Chelan County Sheriff's Detective Joshua Mathena filed the affidavit of probable cause accusing Vasquez of the attempted rape.

Vasquez was released from the Chelan County