Wenatchee High School Presents CLUE: The High School Edition

Wenatchee High School’s Drama department is performing the high school version of the classic murder mystery board game CLUE, starting on March 10.

Audiences can watch as colorful characters like Mrs. Peacock, Col. Mustard, Mr. Green, Prof. Plum, Miss Scarlet, and Mrs. White attend a bizarre dinner party as they try and figure out who is the murderer.

This cast is comprised largely of Wenatchee High School Seniors looking to make their last debut on the WHS stage.

“Hopefully they'll still have theater in their hearts and they can take it and do whatever they want with it and have the love of the arts,” Director Paul Atwood said.

Performances will be located at the WHS Auditorium, with shows on March 10-11 at 7 p.m., March 16-17 at 7 p.m., and two shows on March 18 at 2 p.m. and at 7p.m.

For ticket information, click here.