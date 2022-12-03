Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday.

Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.

Between June 20th and July 1st, McGrady also violated his no contact order with the victim and tried to call her and sent multiple letters to her from jail.

The defense originally claimed that McGrady’s brain injury from 2018 caused his behavior to change and resulted in multiple lapses in his memory.

Detectives later interviewed a second victim from Okanogan County, who said McGrady assaulted her back in 2016.

Okanogan County will no longer file a separate child sex offense against McGrady because of his guilty plea.

His sentence hearing at Chelan County Superior Court is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023.

Prosecutors suggest that McGrady be placed on the sex offender registry after he serves his sentence.