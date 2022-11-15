Wenatchee PD Investigating Stolen Car Linked to Suspicious Fire

Wenatchee Police are investigating and vehicle theft and a suspicious fire that they believe may be connected.

“We had a vehicle reported stolen about 4:30 this morning in the 1000 block of Kittitas Street,” says Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. “Then about 10:45 this morning, the same stolen vehicle from earlier in the morning, was reported to be in a garage at a residence roughly three blocks away from where it was stolen and on fire.”

The fire occurred in a detached garage in the 700 block of Kittitas Street.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze and quickly knocked it down.

Reinfeld says investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

“We don’t have any particular suspects at this time and we’re still working on the investigation. But it’s suspicious and beyond. Certainly the vehicle being stolen and then stashed in someone else’s garage. There’s some intent behind that. Somebody definitely did that on purpose.”

Spokesperson, Kay McKellar, says both the structure and vehicle sustained heavy damage in the fire.