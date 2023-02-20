Two very cool events are coming to the Wenatchee Valley: The Special Olympics Winter Games and the annual Polar Plunge.

"Since 1992, the City of Wenatchee has been involved with Special Olympics and we are home to the Winter (Special) Olympics." Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown said in front of the Wenatchee City Council.

To help raise money for the Special Olympics, Chief Crown put out a challenge to his colleagues.

"As a law enforcement group, raise 23-thousand dollars (for the Special Olympics)." Chief Crown added.

Chief Crown says he will jump into the Columbia River at Walla Walla Point Park in a polar bear suit Friday, March 3rd, but only if the police department reaches their fundraising goal.

Registration is open for anyone who would like to sign up as a team or individual.

Once registered, you can begin using your personal fundraising page to gather donations from friends, family, and colleagues.

The Top Overall Fundraiser will receive a Polar Plunge medal and two round-trip airline vouchers on Alaska Airlines.

The Overall Top Fundraising Team will receive a $100 Papa John’s gift card for a celebration pizza party and a Polar Plunge medal for each team member.

Each Polar Plunge event will feature a costume contest with prizes. Winners will be chosen based on crowd response.

If you would like to take part, click here to register.

Meantime, the Special Olympics Winter Games will take place in Wenatchee, Mission Ridge and Leavenworth March 3-5.

700+ volunteers are still needed to help with the games. Special Olympics would like you to go to their Facebook page to register. If you register by 11:59 pm, Tuesday, February 21, you'll be entered in the Xbox giveaway. Drawing will be held at 9 am, February 22.

