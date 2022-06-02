Wenatchee Police Chief Named President of Influential State Law Enforcement Association

Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown is now the president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) board of directors.

Crown officially assumed the role at the organization’s annual meeting last month.

WASPC is a unique association which combines representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal agencies into a single body that works to achieve common goals.

Crown says WASPC also has a lot of pull with the state’s policymakers.

“We are that big umbrella that covers all law enforcement issues in the state and (is) able to provide advice and guidance for making good laws, as it relates to law enforcement,” explained Crown.

Crown added that although there isn’t a strong geographical divide related to law enforcement issues in the state, he is eager to represent Washington's Eastside.

“I’m really excited about representing Eastern Washington and (to) bring our perspective to the forefront,” said Crown. “It’s not that it’s drastically different from anywhere else in the state but I’m very pleased to try and make this a great year for law enforcement.”

WASPC was founded in 1963 and currently has more than 900 members statewide, including all 39 county sheriffs, as well as 240 police chiefs.

Crown will serve a one-year term as board president.