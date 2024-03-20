Wenatchee Police Chief Retiring In Late June

Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown is retiring after 33 years in law enforcement.

Crown plans to stay on the job until late June as the city moves forward to find his replacement.

City Administrator Laura Gloria says they're examining how to move forward to find a new chief. She said it's not known yet if the city will look to recruit Crown's replacement from within the department or hire someone from another police agency. "I don't have an answer to that question yet, I think it could go either way," Gloria said.

The city plans to reach out to stakeholders and the community in the coming months.

Chief Crown started with the department as a patrol officer in 1991 and served as a gang specialist, detective, field training officer, and bicycle patrol instructor, according to a news release from the city.

He was hired by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife Police in 2002, where he moved from the rank of officer to Police Chief for the Enforcement Division in 2013.

Crown transitioned back to the Wenatchee Police Department in 2016 to take over as Police Chief, where he's been ever since.

Over his past eight years at the helm, Crown has led efforts to get body-worn cameras and obtain department accreditation.

He's also obtained funding for the traffic unit and boosted recruiting, according to the news release.

“I am incredibly proud to have had the honor of working with such an amazing group of men and women here at the Wenatchee Police Department," said Crown. "The future of our department and city looks very bright due to the depth of individuals that will one day serve greater roles in the department, city, and community."

Crown has also been active in law enforcement leadership on the state level.

He is a past president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) and co-chaired its Boating Safety and Traffic Safety Committees.

He currently serves on the WASPC Executive Board.