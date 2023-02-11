Wenatchee Rescue Mission Receiving 44 Pallet Shelters This Spring

The Wenatchee Rescue Mission is receiving 44 pallet shelters to try and combat the growing homelessness crisis in the Wenatchee Valley.

A pallet shelter is a low-barrier unit from the Pallet Shelter company, with the closest manufacturing facility in Everett.

“This is a group that is committed to providing these [units] and actually has some requirements to ensure that they're targeting homelessness and reducing homelessness and they've been great partners and working on this and want them to be successful,” City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries said.

These units provide heat and air-conditioning, along with space for bedding and storage.

These pallets will be located at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission campus, which offers 24-hour food and shelter services.

DeVries said they ordered 43 two-person units and a single four-person unit, providing emergency shelter for families. He said they are also building the units to be ADA-compliant.

Inside the two-person pallet shelter unit. Inside the two-person pallet shelter unit. loading...

Inside each pallet shelter unit. Inside each pallet shelter unit. loading...

Collapsed version of pallet shelter. Collapsed version of pallet shelter. loading...

Four-person pallet shelter unit. Four-person pallet shelter unit. loading...

The total cost for these pallets are approximately $643,460, which covers the cost of supplies and for training on how to set up these units.

“The nice thing about these units is that they can be set up within about 45 minutes [and] they also can be taken down and moved,” DeVries said.

Delivery is expected to be in mid-April and these units should be readily available by the Summer of 2023.

In the meantime, the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force and the Wenatchee Rescue Mission will be working on site development and preparing utility services for these units.