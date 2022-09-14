Wenatchee River Salmon Festival Returns for 30th Anniversary

The Wenatchee River Salmon Festival returns for its 30th annual celebration this week.

The event usually occurs at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, but due to ongoing construction there, the event has been moved to Rocky Reach Dam this year.

Kristin Lodge, the Visitor Services Director at Rocky Reach, says the dam will be taking on a whole new look for the festival.

“We transform Rocky Reach into an outdoor classroom for third- and fourth-graders. They learn about fish and other wildlife, and healthy habitats. And we’ve got Native American educators and natural resource specialists from around the Pacific Northwest taking part in this experience.”

Lodge says they are expecting a large number of students from across the state.

“We will be open to school kids on Thursday and Friday and it looks like we’re going to have nearly 1,500 kids joining us on those days and we’re so thrilled to welcome them.”

The young students will build life skills and experience numerous avenues of science, nature, and culture.

Unlike most years, there will be no Community Day offered at this year’s Salmon Festival due to its relocation.