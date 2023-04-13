Wenatchee School Board Member Laura Jaecks Will Not be Running for Re-Election

After serving on the Wenatchee School Board for over 20 years, board member Laura Jaecks announced that she will not be running for re-election.

Towards the end of the board’s meeting on April 11, Jaecks officially announced that she will not file for re-election for the 2023 General Election in November.

“My mantra has always been to keep the students at the forefront of decision making and I feel I have held fast to that commitment,” Jaecks said.

All five Wenatchee School District Board positions will be up for election.

Back in June of 2022, the board voted to replace their at-large voting system with four individual districts representing different geographic areas, along with one at-large position.

This change was made to avoid any legal conflicts with Washington State’s 2018 Voting Rights Act, ensuring that there was sufficient representation for marginalized populations.

Jaecks mentioned that she, along with Board President Maria Iñiguez and Katherine Thomas, reside within the 2nd District.

Her dropping out of the race would decrease the probability of a current board member getting pushed off the board.

Get our free mobile app

Jaecks said she will continue serving her role until her term ends and would be available to advise potential candidates during this year’s election.

Prospective board candidates will need to file materials to the Chelan County Auditor's Office between May 15-19.

Jaecks is currently the Confluence Technology Center and Capital Projects Manager for the Port of Chelan County and serves as a member of the City of Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and a Board Advisor to the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance (GWATA).