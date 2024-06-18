City Of Wenatchee Hires New IT Director

The City of Wenatchee has a new Information-Technology Director.

Elizabeth Rossiter was recently approved by Mayor Mike Poirier to head up the City's IT department.

City Administrator, Laura Gloria, says Rossiter was chosen from a pool of 40 applicants for the position.

"She comes from the City of Bothell where she worked for about 24 years. She worked her way up through the IT department there and now brings us a wealth of experience in the public sector. She's also very familiar with Wenatchee, having visited this area quite frequently."

Gloria describes the City of Wenatchee's current IT team as "small but agile" and says Rossiter will be called upon to not only keep the status quo but also help the department grow in the years ahead.

"We are growing a city and it's a growing department that supports all City staff including the convention center and the museum, so it is an extensive role and our team has been super successful thus far because they're all great professionals. But we think Elizabeth is also going to be able to take us to the next level."

Rossiter began her new position on Monday (June 17). She replaces former IT Director, Dale Cantrell, who retired earlier this month after spending the past 18 years with the City.