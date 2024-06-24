Busy Wenatchee Street Closed After Traffic Signal Hit By Truck

A temporary detour is now in place at a busy Wenatchee street after a traffic signal was knocked down over the weekend.

The signal, located at the intersection of North Mission Street and 9th Street Northeast, was heavily damaged after being struck by a truck on Sunday.

City of Wenatchee Administrator, Laura Gloria, says the City is in the process of trying to find a temporary fix for the damaged pole.

"Our staff is checking with the Washington DOT (Department of Transportation) to see if they have any temporary signals or anyone has a pole that will fit our foundation. We don't have things like that just lying around. We only buy them for projects, so we are trying to find an interim measure to replace the pole."

The downed signal has closed the eastbound lanes of 9th Street Northeast between North Misson Street and North Chelan Avenue.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and utilize 5th Street as a detour route until the City applies a temporary signal at the intersection or is able to replace the damaged one.