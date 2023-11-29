Wenatchee School Board Sworn In After Election, Two New Members

The Wenatchee School Board has new leadership after its members elected Board Vice President Julie Norton to be President.

The move came at this week's meeting when all members were sworn in after the recent general election.

Board member Marin Barron nominated Norton while saying the board needs to be a collegial group of equals.

"I said that out because it's very important at these relatively turbulent times to think about how we will set up as a team to work together," said Barron.

He also made reference to a campaign mailer that the school district described as political propaganda.

"Recently, the Wenatchee School District has been the target of unjust and inaccurate propaganda," Barron said. "President Maria Iniguez was heavily targeted. And to a much lesser extent, I was also targeted."

Among other things, the mailer said there is promotion of transgender ideology in the district, and that parents are unaware of many policies including new mental health teletherapy programs for children.

The mailer was tied to two candidates running for the school board in the recent general election, Randy Smith and Tricia Cleek.

Cleek lost her election to Barron while votes are currently being recounted in Smith’s tight race against Iniguez.

Iniguez was the school board president who handed the gavel over to Norton at this week’s meeting. Iniguez was also the only board member who voted against Norton.

Her future on the board is uncertain because of the recount with Smith.

Two new members were sworn in at this week’s meeting – Miranda Skalisky and Tucker Jackson – who won seats in the recent general election (Tucker ran unopposed).

After Norton took over the meeting as the new president, the board proceeded to elect Tucker as the new board Vice President.