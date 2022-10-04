Wenatchee School District To Hold Hiring Evert For Support Staff

The Wenatchee School District is holding a hiring event next Wednesday (October 12) in an effort to fill positions for support staff.

The district has immediate openings for jobs ranging from Paraeducators to Custodians to Substitute Bus Drivers.

Anybody attending is encouraged to bring a current resume to the event.

The district is also offering childcare for parents while attending the hiring event, which is taking place at the district’s central office in Wenatchee - 235 Sunset Ave. Wenatchee. (next to Orchard Middle School).

“We’re prepared to conduct interviews and make job offers on the spot,” said Katie Batson, the District’s Human Resources Director.

The full list of open positions: