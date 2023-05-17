The Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club hosted the 31st Annual Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon and Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday at the Wenatchee Convention Center. The event included a remembrance of NCW officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice with recognition at a Table of Honor Ceremony presented by Washington State Concerns of Police Survivors.

Monday, May 15th, 2023 was National Peace Officer's Memorial Day as proclaimed by President Kennedy in 1962.

The Table Of Honor Ceremony paid tribute to the regional officers who died in the line of duty;

Deputy Sheriff Winfield "Scott" Edie, Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Officer Mike Marshall, Omak Police Department

Trooper James Saunders, Washington State Patrol

Park Ranger Catherine Secor, Washington State Parks

Deputy Sheriff Saul Gallegos, Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Retired East Wenatchee Police Officer William Redfield presented the Table of Honor Ceremony that was also part tribute to the late David Severance. AKA "Father Christmas" Severance, a retired Seattle Police Officer had presided over the ceremony for many years and had prepared Redfield for the day he would not be there to conduct the tribute to fellow officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Severance passed away in early April. He had been a fixture at the luncheon and was tireless in his efforts over the years to honor fellow officers.

Redfield read a passage that explains the symbolism of each item in the ceremony

"TABLE OF HONOR"

The Table, with its place setting, is a way of symbolizing the fact that members of our profession are missing from this event.

The table is set for one, though the number is many.

The Chair is empty. They can no longer join us.

The Tablecloth is white – symbolizing the purity of their intentions to serve their communities.

The Candle is lit – symbolizing their spirit to serve.

The Glass is inverted – they cannot drink nor toast with us this day.

A slice of Lemon is on the bread plate to remind us of their bitter fate.

The single Red Rose displayed in the vase is to remind us of their families and loved ones.

The Salt upon the plate is symbolic of their tears.

The Blue Ribbon tied so prominently on the vase reminds us of the “Thin Blue Line” which stands strong before those who would destroy law and order in our great nation.

Many of us served with these peace officers and called them “partner”. We relied upon them; depended upon their might, and their aid.

We called them “Brothers.” We called them “Sisters.”

They watch over us still ~~ and we Honor them today.

2023 Officer of The Year Awards

The honorees from seven local agencies were recognized by their agency heads who were asked to consider the following criteria;

Membership or participation in civic organizations outstanding accomplishments self-improvement interactions with other law enforcement agencies relationship with peers in the community

The 2023 Peace Officer Award recipients are;

Deputy Cyrus Bowthorpe, Chelan County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)

Corporal Thomas Williams, Douglas County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)

, Douglas County Sheriff's Office (not pictured) Trooper Charles Bates, Washington State Patrol, District 6

Officer Aly Mustain, Wenatchee Police Department

Officer Brandon Johnson, East Wenatchee Police Department

Officer Jason Day, Washington Dept. of Fish & Wildlife (not pictured)

Deputy Will Edge, Chelan County Regional Jail (not pictured)

Several award winners were unable to attend and were not pictured above and were recognized during the awards ceremony along with past recipients when the awards luncheon has been canceled for pandemic precautions.

The award winners received a plaque that reads;

"Your selfless dedication and tireless efforts have touched and changed countless people In the Greater Wenatchee Valley. We honor your service as Peace Officer of The Year for inspiring greatness within the community"