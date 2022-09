Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend.

They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity.

From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees.

The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until 6pm today, with a quiet hour between 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information visit this link.