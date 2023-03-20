Wenatchee Wild Stories – #26 Parker Murray

The Wenatchee Wild is a Junior A hockey team who play in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The BCHL is a great league to earn a full ride scholarship at Universities across North America.

The Wild play in the 4,300 seat Town Toyota Center. “The Wolves Den” has provided loud support during their play in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) from 2008 - 2015 and recently in the BCHL (from 2015 to present).

The Wenatchee Wild are led by Head Coach Chris Clark.

Our latest edition of Wenatchee Wild Stories - features forward #26 Parker Murray. He is 19 years of age, arriving with the Wild a year ago, January via trade with the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. His dad Glen Murray, is the LA Kings Director of Player Development and played in the NHL for 16 years.

Connor: Parker, thank you for taking time to hang with us. Where’s home base?

Parker Murray: Manhattan Beach, California (20 minutes outside of L.A.)

C: What is your favorite NHL team?

PM: The Los Angeles Kings.

C: Who is your favorite NHL player and why?

PM: I’ll have to go with Connor McDavid (center and captain for the Edmonton Oilers) because he’s a special talent that no one’s ever seen before.

C: What is your earliest memory of hockey?

PM: When I was 4 years old, growing up in Boston at the time, going out and skating for the first time with my dad

C: Who inspired you to want to play hockey at a higher level?

PM: My dad did.

C: What do you like about Wenatchee?

PM: I love the area – it’s always nice weather here. The fans are great, the community is great, all of the above.

C: What are your favorite places to eat in Wenatchee and what do you order?

PM: I like to go to the (Pybus) Public Market, and I usually go to Fire or the Huckleberry. At Fire I always get pasta, and at the Huckleberry I always get French Toast. At El Porton I get the carne asada plate.

C: What is your favorite opposing arena to play at and why?

PM: I’ll have to go with Salmon Arm – last year, we had a heated rivalry in the first round of the playoffs, so it’s always fun to go back and hear the fans boo us and try to get in our heads.

C: What is something Coach Clarky has taught you since you joined the Wenatchee Wild?

PM: There’s never an off day – you always come to the rink with the right mindset to try and get better each day.

Connor: Parker thanks for visiting with us and thank you for playing your junior hockey here in Wenatchee! You can follow #26, Parker Murray on Instagram: @parker.m26

The Wenatchee Wild wind up the regular season at home this coming weekend!

Friday Night March 24th

Trail Smoke Eaters vs Wenatchee Wild

WAHA Night!

7:05pm puck drop

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Saturday Night March 25th

Trail Smoke Eaters vs Wenatchee Wild

Fantastic Finale - with a bobble head giveaway!

6:05pm puck drop

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Single game - Partial and Full Season TICKET INFO:

Team, ticket, billet and sponsorship info: WenatcheeWildHockey.com

