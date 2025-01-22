Wenatchee YMCA Receives $460K Grant

The Wenatchee Valley YMCA is receiving $460,000 in grant funding from a Seattle-based investment company.

The Ballmer Group was founded in 2015 to manage the financial wealth of former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer, and makes philanthropic contributions to numerous causes in Washington State.

Wenatchee YMCA CEO, Dorry Foster, says the Ballmer Group has been actively assisting YMCAs across the state for several years now.

"We've been working with the Ballmer Group for about two years and their platform is all about supporting low-income families and working upstream to support them."

The Wenatchee YMCA is one of 61 branches attached to 14 YMCA Foundations in Washington.

Foster says they are still working to establish where the largesse will be specifically applied, but she expects it to be used in supporting all of the Y's many programs.

"We make sure that no child is ever denied access or the ability to participate in our programs based on the ability to pay. We already provide scholarships of up to one-hundred percent for all of our programs. We're also already working with the state for subsidized child care. We also subsidize about one-hundred-and-fifty-thousand dollars a year in youth outreach using things like the two teen centers we now have in the Valley that serve middle school students and above."

The Ballmer Group's total donation of $20 million will be allocated over three years with the Wenatchee YMCA receiving roughly $153,000 annually during that stretch.