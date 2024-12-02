Car Crashes Outside Front Entrance Of Wenatchee YMCA
There are no injuries reported after a dramatic-looking two-vehicle accident in Wenatchee on Sunday afternoon.
Cpl. Kevin Battis of the Wenatchee Police Department says the wreck occurred at around 2 p.m. at the corner of Orondo and South Chelan Avenues when the driver of one vehicle attempted to make a left turn from the center lane and was struck by another vehicle.
The impact forced one of the vehicles onto the sidewalk just outside the YMCA building where it crashed into the base of a statue and came to rest.
Cpl. Battis says neither speed nor impairment were a factor in the collision, and no criminal charges are pending, although the causing driver will likely be cited for making an illegal turn.
