Wenatchee's Apple FM 99.5 is back. Townsquare Media has flipped the 99.5 Bridge format back to it's former branding and adult contemporary format.

The Wenatchee Valley's Feel Good Variety 99.5 The Apple returns after a seven year absence.

In May of 2016, the station ownership at the time, Cherry Creek Media made the flip from the AC format on Apple FM to the up tempo Hot AC format of The Bridge. The format change included a call sign change to KQBG but the return of 99.5 The Apple will include the new call signs KAPL-FM as of May 1st.

Townsquare Media Wenatchee Market President Laura Lawrence explained why the move was made. "99.5 Apple FM was known as 'the listen at work station'. The music could be heard throughout the valley when you walked in stores and offices. We wanted to bring the love of 99.5 The Apple back to the businesses and listeners that supported it for so many years. Just like anyone that leaves the Wenatchee Valley they tend to always find their way back home. The APPLE is back in the Apple Capital of the World and we couldn't be more excited!

The format change also differentiates what audiences enjoy on 99.5 The Apple and what is heard on popular sister station KW3 at 103.9 in Wenatchee and 96.7 in Quincy.

Ashley & Brad continue on their morning show weekday mornings 5am to 9 and Saturday morning 6am to 10

Michelle Heart is in the midday slot, weekdays 10am to 3

Jessica Williams handles the afternoon drive show from 3pm to 7

