Joel Norman

AppleSox Media

The Wenatchee AppleSox’ first game of a three-game set against the Kamloops NorthPaws scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out.

The two teams will open up the series at Norbrock Stadium on Wednesday night at 6:35. The series concludes with a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. Both games will be seven innings and the twin bill will begin at 4 p.m. All three games of the series can be heard on 93.9 FM in Wenatchee and on kcsyfm.com worldwide.

