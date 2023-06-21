Wenatchee’s Series Opener in Kamloops Rained Out
Joel Norman
AppleSox Media
The Wenatchee AppleSox’ first game of a three-game set against the Kamloops NorthPaws scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out.
The two teams will open up the series at Norbrock Stadium on Wednesday night at 6:35. The series concludes with a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. Both games will be seven innings and the twin bill will begin at 4 p.m. All three games of the series can be heard on 93.9 FM in Wenatchee and on kcsyfm.com worldwide.
The AppleSox return home on Friday night in a non-league game with the Northwest Star Academy at 6:35. It’s Bark In The Park Night and fans can bring their dog to the ballpark. Tickets are on sale at applesox.com.