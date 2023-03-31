Wenatchee’s Steam Panda: Amazing Chinese and Japanese Cuisine

The Steam Panda: A Haven for Foodies

One of the standout dishes at The Steam Panda is their handmade bao. These delicious steamed buns come in a variety of flavors, from classic pork to spicy chicken and even vegetarian options. Each bao is carefully crafted with fresh ingredients, and the soft, pillowy texture is simply irresistible.

I've had the boa and I can say, it is so delicious.

BUT.

I promised myself, that i would order different things on each visit. On my last visit to Steam Panda, I got the Salmon Poke Bowl. Man...so good!

Whether you're a fan of fresh seafood, succulent meats, or vibrant vegetables, there's something on the menu to suit every taste.

One of the things that sets The Steam Panda apart from other restaurants is their commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients. This means that each dish is bursting with flavor and nutrients, and is sure to leave you feeling satisfied and energized.

My wife was in the mood for Pho and ordered the Beef Pho with rice noodles. She said, "It tasted as good as it looked".

And if you're short on time, don't worry - you can order online for pickup and enjoy your favorite dishes in the comfort of your own home.

But it's not just the food that makes The Steam Panda has great friendly staff and cozy decor that create a relaxing and intimate ambiance.

So next time you're in Downtown Wenatchee and craving some delicious Chinese or Japanese cuisine, make sure to check out The Steam Panda. Your taste buds will thank you!

Steam Panda

104 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee