New Wildfire Near Blewett Pass Prompts Level 1 Advisory

A new wildfire, dubbed the Allen Creek Fire, is burning in the Blewett Pass area. The blaze reportedly ignited earlier this morning and has prompted the Chelan County Sheriff's Office to issue a Level 1 Fire Advisory for Ingalls Creek Road and the Valley Hi Community.

There is no other official information available at this time, but more details should be released throughout the day.

This is a developing situation. Keep checking this site and all of KPQ's other sites for more information as it becomes available.