Washington Attorney General Nick Brown is pleading with well-intentioned residents to be vigilant in the face of charity scams tied to the California wildfires.

Brown cautions donors to be careful, even wary when appropriate, and report any suspicious solicitations to his office. To insulate oneself against scams, Brown recommends researching charities beforehand, confirming registration with the Secretary of State and verifying tax-exempt status - there are IRS tools for such a task.

Donors should take note of high-pressure tactics and be mindful of imposters with similar names to established charities, according to Brown. Intrusive or unsolicited robocalls or robotexts should also be reported.

The Attorney General's Office is responsible for enforcing consumer protections. Click here to access the consumer complaint form.

Brown, a first-year A.G., took over for now-Gov. Bob Ferguson.