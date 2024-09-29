The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision west of Ellensburg.

The collision occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

37-year-old Grant Norwood, of Ellensburg, was eastbound on SR 10. Norwood veered off the roadway, rolled down the embankment and became fully engulfed, according to the WSP.

Norwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. It's not known if Norwood had his seatbelt fastened, or if drugs or alcohol were involved.