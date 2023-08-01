11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard Pool Near Quincy

An 11-year-old boy is dead after he apparently drowned in a backyard pool.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 29 at 7:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Q Street Southeast near Quincy during a gathering of the child's family and friends.

"A child at the gathering was noticed as being unresponsive in the pool," says Grant County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Josh Sainsbury. "They pulled him out and started CPR. Then when EMS and fire (department) arrived they took over CPR. The child was then transported to Quincy Valley Hospital by ambulance where they continued life-saving measures. Eventually, however, the boy was confirmed deceased."

A GoFundMe page established by the boy's family to assist with his funeral expenses has identified him as Omar Beccera.