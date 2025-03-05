12th District Lawmakers Host Virtual Town Hall

12th District representatives hosting a virtual townhall.

State Sen Keith Goehner, Rep. Mike Steele, and Rep. Brian Burnett will be part of the event.

The town hall allows constituents to interact with their lawmakers from their computers, tablets, or smartphones over Zoom.

Lawmakers will discuss public policy issues and give attendees the opportunity to ask questions and engage with them. Topics include the state's budget deficit, the rising cost of living, transportation improvements, and wildfire protection. They will also talk about their other top priorities for the 2025 legislative session.

The virtual town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. You can register when you click here