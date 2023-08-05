19-Year-Old Dead After Being Run Over At Watershed Fest. At Gorge

A 19-year-old man is dead after being run over by a boat trailer during the Watershed Festival at the Gorge.

Deputies say Carson Santos of Puyallup was running beside the boat trailer when he tried to jump onto the tongue of the trailer, lost his footing and fell to the ground, resulting in the trailer running over him.

Santos was flown to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee where he died from his injuries Friday.

The mishap occurred at the Pivot at the Gorge Campground.

Grant County deputies say an adult man from Roseburg, Oregon, was driving a Toyota Tundra towing a wake surfing boat near the Pivot when the mishap took place,

They say the driver and his passengers cooperated and remained at the scene while the Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit investigated the incident.

A statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of both the driver and Carson during this difficult time. Sheriff Joe Kriete has requested that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers."

Deputies say AMR and CrowdRx immediately responded to the scene, providing necessary medical assistance to Santos.