The Numerica Performing Arts Center has announced the nominees for the

2025 Annual Apple Awards. The event shines a spotlight and celebrates outstanding achievements in regional high school theater.

The annual Apple Awards recognize excellence in both musical and stage play performances at the theater programs in Cashmere, Chelan, Eastmont, Ephrata, Quincy, and Wenatchee.

And the 2025 Apple Awards nominees are....

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

• Wenatchee High School, "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory", Jessie Evans as Mrs. Bucket

• Wenatchee High School, "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory", Kade Devereaux as Willy Wonka

• Cashmere High School, "The Little Mermaid", Lily Erdmann as Ursula

• Eastmont High School, "Big Fish", MacLain Larson as Edward Bloom

• Cashmere High School, "The Little Mermaid", Makenna Fritz as Ariel

• Eastmont High School, "Big Fish", MaryElise Clifton as Sandra Bloom

• Quincy High School, "Cinderella", Michaela Greely as Fairy Godmother

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical

• Wenatchee High School, "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory", Abbey Kimmel as Mrs. Teavee

• Quincy High School, "Cinderella", Emma Galloway as Charlotte

• Cashmere High School, "The Little Mermaid", Gabby Winchester as Scuttle

• Eastmont High School, "Big Fish", Grant Chisholm as Will Bloom

• Quincy High School, "Cinderella", Kimberly Diaz Ceballos as Madame

• Wenatchee High School, "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory", Maya Scanlon as Mrs. Gloop

• Cashmere High School, "The Little Mermaid", Teddy Fox as Sebastian

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

• Eastmont High School, "Angels of Bataan", Clara LeBow as Helen Bailey Lake

• Chelan High School, "The Great Gatsby", David Kelly as Gatsby

• Wenatchee High School, "Romeo & Juliet", James Byrd as Romeo

• Cashmere High School, "And Then There Were None", Lily Erdmann as Vera Claythorne

• Wenatchee High School, "Romeo & Juliet", Maya Scanlon as Juliet

• Ephrata High School, "One Acts", Monty Muir as Don / Bark / Rufus

• Ephrata High School, "One Acts", MyLee Holland as Fortune Teller / Chloe

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play

• Wenatchee High School, "Romeo & Juliet", Abbey Kimmel as Nurse

• Ephrata High School, "One Acts", Connor Leasher as Abe / Crooper

• Eastmont High School, "Angels of Bataan", Grant Chisholm as Dr. Edward Stevens

• Wenatchee High School, "Romeo & Juliet", Kade Devereaux as Mercutio

• Eastmont High School, "Angels of Bataan", Kaitlyn Burnell as Maude Daniels

• Lake Chelan High School, "The Great Gatsby", Kyla Otom as Jordan Baker

• Cashmere High School, "And Then There Were None", Teddy Fox as William Blore

Outstanding Production Crew: Stage Manager

• Cashmere High School, "And Then There Were None", Audrey Adams as Stage Manager

• Wenatchee High School, "Romeo & Juliet", Elana Wendorf as Stage Manager

• Lake Chelan High School, "The Great Gatsby", Gabriel Guerrero as Stage Manager

• Eastmont High School, "Big Fish", Geo Sanchez & Tailynn Nelson as Stage Manager

• Quincy High School, "Cinderella", Odessa Lybbert as Stage Manager

Outstanding Production Crew: Tech

• Wenatchee High School, "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory", Carss Lundberg, Sound Board Operator

• Quincy High School, "Cinderella", Jarrod Miller, Fly Operator

• Lake Chelan High School, "The Great Gatsby", Ryan McCrary, Sound Tech

• Cashmere High School, "And Then There Were None", Oliver Satterfield, Follow Spot

• Ephrata High School, "One Acts", Zander Leasher, Sound Tech

Best Overall Musical

• Cashmere High School, "The Little Mermaid"

• Eastmont High School, "Big Fish"

• Quincy High School, "Cinderella"

• Wenatchee High School, "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory"

Best Overall Play

• Cashmere High School, "And Then There Were None"

• Eastmont High School, "Angels of Bataan"

• Ephrata High School, "Spring One Act Showcase"

• Lake Chelan High School, "The Great Gatsby"

• Wenatchee High School, "Romeo & Juliet"

The Apple Awards are presented by the Barrett family and sponsored by Dave & Sandy Gellatly, Pat & Adele Haley, Warm Springs Inn, and Loren & Kara Meloy

The ceremony is Thursday, May 15th, at 7pm in the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased at NumericaPAC.org or the Numerica PAC Box Office (123 N. Wenatchee Ave.) weekdays from 10am – 5:30pm.