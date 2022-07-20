Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Reduces Adoption Fees This Weekend

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is partnering with the nationwide coalition Best Friends Animal Society and offering reduced adoption fees through July 22-24.

This comes shortly after they announced that their facilities are full, due to the kitten season, an increase in stray animals, along with inflation and housing.

In their press release, WVHS states that “in 2021 U.S. shelters saw an 8.1 percent increase in animal intakes that pet adoptions couldn’t keep pace with.”

The adoption fees have been changed to the following rates:

Felines: $25

Canines (older than 6 months): $50

Critters: $10

They will also cover fees for spay/neuter services, vaccinations, and microchipping.

WVHS will be open from Thursday to Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit this link.